Beldex Hits Market Cap of $57.34 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $57.34 million and approximately $434,783.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 159.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.