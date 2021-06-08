Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report sales of $59.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.95 million to $59.93 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $62.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.78 million to $259.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $267.14 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $272.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNFT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

BNFT stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.57 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

