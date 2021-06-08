BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BerGenBio ASA in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52.

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

