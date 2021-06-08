Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

