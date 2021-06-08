Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,586 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 78,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.94% of Berry worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRY. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

Berry stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.95. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts predict that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

