Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,633 shares of company stock valued at $16,053,251 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $117.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.03.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

