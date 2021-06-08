Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $566,381.00

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001795 BTC on major exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $566,381.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00063537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00237432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00222184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.81 or 0.01197295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,753.62 or 1.00602306 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,518,289 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

