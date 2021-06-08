Bezant Achieves Market Capitalization of $117,256.48 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $117,256.48 and $14,480.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bezant has traded down 89.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00071649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00981270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.31 or 0.09560345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00050271 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

