Bickling Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.9% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $72.86. 2,536,823 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82.

