Big Data Protocol Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Big Data Protocol alerts:

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 25,483,115 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars.

