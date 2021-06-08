BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post sales of $46.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $36.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $197.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $198.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $241.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $248.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BIGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

Shares of BIGC opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $6,072,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,160,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.