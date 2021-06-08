BIKI Achieves Market Cap of $13.37 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. BIKI has a market cap of $13.37 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIKI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00071165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.90 or 0.00985021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.28 or 0.09527895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.