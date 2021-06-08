Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.68 million-663.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.49 million.

Shares of BILI stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,132. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.