Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $14.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $381.56. The stock had a trading volume of 195,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,108. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

