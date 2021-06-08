Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.66.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $395.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.03. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 188.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 152.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

