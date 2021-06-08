Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.66.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $395.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Biogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

