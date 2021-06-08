BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Down 3%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 368,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 631,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19.

Get BioLargo alerts:

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. The company's technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.