Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $7,187.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,240,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,180,244 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

