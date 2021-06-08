Bitblocks Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $527,763.54 and $154.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 269,674,953 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

