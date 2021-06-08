Bitcashpay Market Cap Reaches $2.72 Million (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Bitcashpay has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcashpay has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $218,809.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00025763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.14 or 0.00960729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.19 or 0.09452747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049680 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

