bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00065155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00245943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00226313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.01242987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,497.32 or 0.99559903 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

