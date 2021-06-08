Bitcoin Rhodium Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

