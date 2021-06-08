Bitcoin SV Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.20 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $161.94 or 0.00488327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,162.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.35 or 0.01798228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004631 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,755,058 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.