Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Reaches $0.0000

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,479.98 and approximately $2,534.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,007.41 or 1.00106531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00072809 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001012 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

