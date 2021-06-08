BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0004 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $5,118.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00386589 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00152318 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00237114 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013708 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

