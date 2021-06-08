BitCore (BTX) Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and $174,803.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,888.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.91 or 0.07507176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.74 or 0.01770997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00476247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00165897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.61 or 0.00751416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.00489716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $126.53 or 0.00396789 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

