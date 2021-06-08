Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0055

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $55,860.81 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,091,862 coins and its circulating supply is 10,091,858 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

