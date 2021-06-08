BitTorrent Reaches Market Cap of $2.44 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $511.05 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016313 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003425 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00021938 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.