BitTube (TUBE) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $35,803.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.66 or 0.00765703 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003152 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 311,827,497 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

