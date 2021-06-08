BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Up 7.7%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $56.19. Approximately 4,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 310,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

