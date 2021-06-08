BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,107,984 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,107,984 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.77% of First BanCorp. worth $363,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,783 shares of company stock worth $34,541 and sold 150,000 shares worth $1,911,800. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FBP opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.41.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

