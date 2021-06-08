BlackRock Inc. Has $367.55 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.36% of US Foods worth $367,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,723 shares of company stock worth $5,538,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of USFD opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

