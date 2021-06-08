BlackRock Inc. Has $381.31 Million Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.64% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $381,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

SHEN stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $56.77.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at $365,588.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

