BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,581,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152,409 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.41% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $369,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

MDRX stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

