BlackRock Inc. Sells 72,462 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,502,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,462 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.87% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $383,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

