Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $26,150.46 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony F. Marone, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 390 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $12,433.20.

BXMT traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

