Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Sells $75,744.90 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BXMT traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,683. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,176,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

