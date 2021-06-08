Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Reaches $0.0031 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $362,751.58 and approximately $719.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00994358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.26 or 0.09669247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00051068 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars.

