Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.77. Blucora shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 244,625 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Blucora alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $853.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1,763.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.