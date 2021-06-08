bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells $15,713.25 in Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Andrew Obenshain sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $15,713.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,607.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Obenshain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get bluebird bio alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Andrew Obenshain sold 29 shares of bluebird bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $874.35.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,190. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $70.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,225,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,862,000 after buying an additional 325,900 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after buying an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.