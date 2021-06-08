BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €57.82 ($68.02). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €57.11 ($67.19), with a volume of 2,409,136 shares changing hands.

BNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.45 ($67.58).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

