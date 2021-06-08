BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 5,297 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.03. 180,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

