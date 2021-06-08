BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,487 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.96. 166,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,686. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $149.85 and a 52-week high of $219.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

