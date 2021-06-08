BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 23,438 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 9.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $99,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,024. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.