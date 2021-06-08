BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 9,084 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,141. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

