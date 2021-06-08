BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,713 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 108,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,372,000.

SCHH traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.93. 11,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,911. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59.

