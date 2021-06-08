BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,631,816. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

