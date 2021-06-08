BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.14. 160,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,199. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

