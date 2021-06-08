BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 9,469 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

VXUS traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.25. 67,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $47.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

