BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,966,053 shares of company stock worth $604,219,246 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.31. The company had a trading volume of 536,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $337.69. The company has a market capitalization of $947.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.